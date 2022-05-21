Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NJARNG Field Artillery Training [Image 1 of 2]

    NJARNG Field Artillery Training

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2022

    Photo by Spc. Francis De Leon 

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    New Jersey Army National Guard Sgt. Kevin Abre of Bravo Battery, 3rd Battalion, 112th Field Artillery Regiment looks through the spotting scope of a M119 105 mm Howitzer during field training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. on May 21, 2022. Howitzers are long-range weapons able to provide direct or indirect fire. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Francis De Leon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2022
    Date Posted: 05.22.2022 14:57
    Photo ID: 7227073
    VIRIN: 220521-A-FD123-727
    Resolution: 4834x3223
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NJARNG Field Artillery Training [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Francis De Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NJARNG Field Artillery Training
    NJARNG Field Artillery Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New Jersey Air National Guard
    New Jersey Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT