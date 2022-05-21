NJARNG Field Artillery Training

New Jersey Army National Guard Sgt. Kevin Abre of Bravo Battery, 3rd Battalion, 112th Field Artillery Regiment looks through the spotting scope of a M119 105 mm Howitzer during field training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. on May 21, 2022. Howitzers are long-range weapons able to provide direct or indirect fire. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Francis De Leon)

Date Taken: 05.21.2022
Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US