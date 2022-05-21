New Jersey Army National Guard Spc. Joel Yepez assists Sgt. Kevin Abre on rotating the tube of a M119 105 mm Howitzer during field training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., on May 21, 2022. Both Soldiers are part of Bravo Battery of the 3rd Battalion of the 112th Field Artillery, which conducted range exercises on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. (Army National Guard photo by Spc. Francis De Leon)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2022 14:57
|Photo ID:
|7227074
|VIRIN:
|220521-A-FD123-812
|Resolution:
|5056x3370
|Size:
|10.24 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NJARNG Field Artillery Training [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Francis De Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
