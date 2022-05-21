NJARNG Field Artillery Training

New Jersey Army National Guard Spc. Joel Yepez assists Sgt. Kevin Abre on rotating the tube of a M119 105 mm Howitzer during field training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., on May 21, 2022. Both Soldiers are part of Bravo Battery of the 3rd Battalion of the 112th Field Artillery, which conducted range exercises on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. (Army National Guard photo by Spc. Francis De Leon)

