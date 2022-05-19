220519-N-N3764-1002

PONCE, Puerto Rico - (May 19, 2022) – Lt. Cmdr. Jason Gibson controls the ship’s engines during sea and anchor detail aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), as the ship pulls into Ponce, Puerto Rico, May 19, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2022 Date Posted: 05.22.2022 12:16 Photo ID: 7226979 VIRIN: 220519-N-N3764-1002 Resolution: 1900x1269 Size: 1.12 MB Location: PR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Billings Pulls into Ponce [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.