220519-N-N3764-1005

PONCE, Puerto Rico - (May 19, 2022) -- Mineman 1st Class Jean Fernandezfigeroa and Mineman 2nd Class Kevin Carpenter, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), heave around mooring lines during sea and anchor detail as the ship pulls into Ponce, Puerto Rico, May 19, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2022 Date Posted: 05.22.2022 12:16 Photo ID: 7226982 VIRIN: 220519-N-N3764-1005 Resolution: 1900x1269 Size: 1.28 MB Location: PR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Billings Pulls into Ponce [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.