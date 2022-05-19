Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Billings Pulls into Ponce [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Billings Pulls into Ponce

    PUERTO RICO

    05.19.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220519-N-N3764-1005
    PONCE, Puerto Rico - (May 19, 2022) -- Mineman 1st Class Jean Fernandezfigeroa and Mineman 2nd Class Kevin Carpenter, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), heave around mooring lines during sea and anchor detail as the ship pulls into Ponce, Puerto Rico, May 19, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mineman 2nd Class Justin Hovarter/Released)

