Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command flies in an F/A-18

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (May 21, 2022) - Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command Adm. Daryl Caudle, left, and Lt. Karl “Kramps” Knight, an instructor pilot for Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106, walk off the flight line on Naval Air Station Oceana after taking a flight in an F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft. Caudle visited NAS Oceana for an early showing of Top Gun: Maverick for active duty, prior military, and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Botts/Released)

