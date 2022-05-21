Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command flies in an F/A-18

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Brian Brooks 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (May 21, 2022) - Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command Adm. Daryl Caudle, left, and Lt. Karl “Kramps” Knight, an instructor pilot for Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106, walk off the flight line on Naval Air Station Oceana after taking a flight in an F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft. Caudle visited NAS Oceana for an early showing of Top Gun: Maverick for active duty, prior military, and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Botts/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command flies in an F/A-18 [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Brian Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sailors treated to advance screenings of &ldquo;Top Gun: Maverick&rdquo;

    VFA-106
    USFFC
    Top Gun Maverick
    COMSTRKFIGHTRON

