Sailors treated to advance screenings of “Top Gun: Maverick”

Story by Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic Public Affairs



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Sailors at Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana were treated to an advance screening of “Top Gun: Maverick,” at the base theater, May 21.



Approximately 800 sailors were in attendance for this event. Also in attendance were Adm. Daryl Caudle, Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command; Vice Adm. Daniel Dwyer, Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet; and Read Adm. John Meier, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic.



Prior to the movie debut, Caudle, a career submarine officer, was able to conduct to his first-ever flight in an F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft courtesy of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106.



“What an unbelievable thing our tactical aircraft are,” Caudle said. “To all the folks that do that; from the flight line team to make sure that plane is ready to go…what a teamwork effort that is! Just the entire enterprise that it takes to actually deliver combat air the way we do it, like no one else can do it. I could not be more proud as the Fleet Forces Commander to know that I’m in charge of such a thing that we’re able to deliver. And this movie will give you a great glimpse of that.”



This second installment of the film, based off the real U.S. Navy Fighter Weapons School, more commonly referred to as TOPGUN, is another opportunity for this cinematic production to expose millions of Americans to the professionalism and dynamic activities of the U.S. Navy and its naval aviators.



While TOPGUN Instructors did fly in the movie, junior naval aviators from across the Fleet flew in many scenes as well. This was done to highlight the incredible talent of, and trust in, our most junior officers.



Caudle was very impressed with the film and thought it was as good as the first movie.



“It really demonstrates naval combat power,” Caudle said. “I thought the storyline was fantastic. What an honor and privilege to be able to see it early.”



An additional screening was also available at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek. The majority of the tickets for both Oceana and Little Creek went to enlisted Sailors who support naval aviation. These Sailors work as maintainers, fuel handlers, air traffic controllers, and can even be stationed at TOPGUN to do those very jobs. All pilots, enlisted, and other officers work together to create the most efficient, professional, and lethal aviation power the Navy has to offer.



TOPGUN has remained a key part of Navy culture since being established in 1969 in an effort to enable pilots in their efforts to fight harder, and fly better in Vietnam. When the school’s graduates began to go back to the fleet in the early 1970s and the air war started back up, the Navy's success in air-to-air combat increased.



“Top Gun: Maverick” flies into theaters May 27, 2022.

Date Taken: 05.21.2022 Date Posted: 05.22.2022