3rd Brigade Static Display with Swiss Fireman

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, and Fire fighters from Switzerland go over the static display as soldiers explain how the equipment works, Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, May 20, 2022. The 3/4 ABCT is among other units assigned to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide command and control for rotational and assigned units in the European theater. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Greenwood)

Date Taken: 05.21.2022 Date Posted: 05.22.2022 Photo ID: 7226760 by SGT Andrew Greenwood