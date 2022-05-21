Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Brigade Static Display with Swiss Fireman [Image 3 of 4]

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    05.21.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew Greenwood 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, and Fire fighters from Switzerland go over the static display as soldiers explain how the equipment works, Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, May 20, 2022. The 3/4 ABCT is among other units assigned to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide command and control for rotational and assigned units in the European theater. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Greenwood)

    This work, 3rd Brigade Static Display with Swiss Fireman [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Andrew Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

