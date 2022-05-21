Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Best Combat Camera Competition [Image 20 of 37]

    2022 Best Combat Camera Competition

    FORT A.P. HILL, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2022

    Photo by Sgt. HENRY VILLARAMA 

    55th Signal Company (Combat Camera)   

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Corban Lundborg, assigned to 4th Combat Camera Squadron, 315th Airlift Wing, participates in a marksmanship qualification range while competing in the 2022 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort A.P Hill, Virginia, May 21, 2022. The annual multi-day competition tests the physical, tactical and technical proficiency of visual information and public affairs specialists across the DOD and participating international competitors. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Henry Villarama)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2022
    Date Posted: 05.21.2022 21:17
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Best Combat Camera Competition [Image 37 of 37], by SGT HENRY VILLARAMA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Combat Camera
    COMCAM
    Visual Information Specialist
    Best Combat Camera Competition
    BestCOMCAM
    Public Affairs Mass Communication Specialist

