U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Corban Lundborg, assigned to 4th Combat Camera Squadron, 315th Airlift Wing, participates in a marksmanship qualification range while competing in the 2022 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort A.P Hill, Virginia, May 21, 2022. The annual multi-day competition tests the physical, tactical and technical proficiency of visual information and public affairs specialists across the DOD and participating international competitors. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Henry Villarama)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2022 21:18
|Photo ID:
|7226631
|VIRIN:
|220521-A-AR102-2566
|Resolution:
|2539x3815
|Size:
|5.75 MB
|Location:
|FORT A.P. HILL, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 2022 Best Combat Camera Competition [Image 37 of 37], by SGT HENRY VILLARAMA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
