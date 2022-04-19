HSC-3 SARMM Participates in PR Event with 1st Marine Division

220419-N-EV253-2025 SAN DIEGO (April 19, 2022) – A U.S. Naval Aircrewman, assigned to the “Wildcards” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, releases a rescue basket carrying a U.S. Marine, assigned the 1st Marine Division, who was hoisted to an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter during a personnel recovery event off the coast of Camp Pendleton, California, April 19, 2022. During the evolution, which was overseen by HSC-3, the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Search and Rescue Model Manager (SARMM), HSC-23 participated in a dynamic proof-of-concept event in which two MH-60S helicopters conducted search and rescue operations to recover large troop compliments with established tactics, techniques and procedures. As the designated SARMM, the “Merlins” of HSC-3 ensures that SAR units are fully-qualified to perform lifesaving operations with the responsibility for promoting policy and standardization in SAR training, equipment, manuals and procedures for all rescue capable units and associated medical personnel within their area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sara Eshleman)

