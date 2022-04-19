Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSC-3 SARMM Participates in PR Event with 1st Marine Division [Image 4 of 7]

    HSC-3 SARMM Participates in PR Event with 1st Marine Division

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sara Eshleman 

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 3 (HSC 3)

    220419-N-EV253-1689 SAN DIEGO (April 19, 2022) – An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, assigned to the “Wildcards” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 lowers a rescue basket and recovers U.S. Marines, assigned to the 1st Marine Division, during a personnel recovery event at Camp Pendleton, California, April 19, 2022. During the evolution, which was overseen by HSC-3, the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Search and Rescue Model Manager (SARMM), HSC-23 participated in a dynamic proof-of-concept event in which two MH-60S helicopters conducted search and rescue operations to recover large troop compliments with established tactics, techniques and procedures. As the designated SARMM, the “Merlins” of HSC-3 ensures that SAR units are fully-qualified to perform lifesaving operations with the responsibility for promoting policy and standardization in SAR training, equipment, manuals and procedures for all rescue capable units and associated medical personnel within their area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sara Eshleman)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.21.2022 18:29
    Photo ID: 7226558
    VIRIN: 220419-N-EV253-1689
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    This work, HSC-3 SARMM Participates in PR Event with 1st Marine Division [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Sara Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st Marine Division
    Personnel Recovery
    HSC-3
    Merlins
    SARMM
    SAR Model Manager

