PACIFIC OCEAN (May 11, 2022) – A CH-47 Chinook helicopter, assigned to the U.S. Army’s 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, prepares to land on the flight deck of Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) while underway for Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raphael McCorey)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2022 06:26
|Photo ID:
|7226211
|VIRIN:
|220511-N-XB470-5147
|Resolution:
|4887x3253
|Size:
|768.82 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USNS Mercy Conducts Flight Operations [Image 3 of 3], by SN Raphael McCorey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
