    USNS Mercy Conducts Flight Operations

    USNS Mercy Conducts Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Seaman Raphael McCorey 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 11, 2022) – A CH-47 Chinook helicopter, assigned to the U.S. Army’s 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, prepares to land on the flight deck of Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) while underway for Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raphael McCorey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.21.2022 06:26
    Photo ID: 7226211
    VIRIN: 220511-N-XB470-5147
    Resolution: 4887x3253
    Size: 768.82 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Mercy Conducts Flight Operations [Image 3 of 3], by SN Raphael McCorey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Partnership
    USNS Mercy
    PP22
    Pacific Partnership 2022
    Pacific Partnershhip

