USNS Mercy Conducts Flight Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 11, 2022) – U.S. Navy Sailors signal a CH-47 Chinook helicopter, assigned to the U.S. Army’s 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, on to the flight deck of Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) while underway for Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raphael McCorey)

Date Taken: 05.11.2022 Date Posted: 05.21.2022