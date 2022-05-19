USS Fitzgerald Strait of Hormuz

220519-N-CE463-1062 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (May 19, 2022) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Samuel Alexander video records ship contacts on the bridge wing of guided-missile USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) in the Strait of Hormuz, May 19. Fitzgerald is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)

