220519-N-CE463-1050 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (May 19, 2022) Fire Controlman 1st Class Kailaann Palacios, left, and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Gabriel Guzman, right, remotely man the Mk48 gun on the bridge of guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, May 19. Fitzgerald is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2022 05:17
|Photo ID:
|7226158
|VIRIN:
|220519-N-CE463-1050
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|865.18 KB
|Location:
|STRAIT OF HORMUZ
This work, USS Fitzgerald Strait of Hormuz [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Caitlin Coyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
