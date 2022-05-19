Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Fitzgerald Strait of Hormuz [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Fitzgerald Strait of Hormuz

    STRAIT OF HORMUZ

    05.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caitlin Coyle 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220519-N-CE463-1050 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (May 19, 2022) Fire Controlman 1st Class Kailaann Palacios, left, and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Gabriel Guzman, right, remotely man the Mk48 gun on the bridge of guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, May 19. Fitzgerald is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Catie Coyle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.21.2022 05:17
    Photo ID: 7226158
    VIRIN: 220519-N-CE463-1050
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 865.18 KB
    Location: STRAIT OF HORMUZ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Fitzgerald Strait of Hormuz [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Caitlin Coyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Fitzgerald Strait of Hormuz
    USS Fitzgerald Strait of Hormuz
    USS Fitzgerald Strait of Hormuz

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    DDG 62
    NAVCENT
    5th Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT