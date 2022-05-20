Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Slovak Shield 22 [Image 2 of 8]

    Slovak Shield 22

    SLOVAKIA

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Spc. Gabriella Sullivan 

    Victory Corps

    LEST, Slovakia - A soldier from the Czech Army provides suppressive fire during urban assault training for Slovak Shield 22, part of the multinational exercise DEFENDER-Europe 22, at Lest Training Area, Slovakia, May 20, 2022. DEFENDER-Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises within U.S. European Command's Large Global Scale Exercise construct taking place in Eastern Europe. DEFENDER-Europe 22 demonstrates V Corps’ ability to command and control large scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters in support of NATO and the National Defense Strategy under the direction of U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Gabriella Sullivan)

