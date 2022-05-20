LEST, Slovakia - Soldiers from the U.S., Czech, Hungary and Slovak armies stand in formation at the opening ceremony for Slovak Shield 22, part of the multinational exercise DEFENDER-Europe 22, at Lest Training Area, Slovakia, May 20, 2022. DEFENDER-Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises within U.S. European Command's Large Global Scale Exercise construct taking place in Eastern Europe. DEFENDER-Europe 22 demonstrates V Corps’ ability to command and control large scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters in support of NATO and the National Defense Strategy under the direction of U.S. Army Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Gabriella Sullivan)

