    Leadership Rounds: 60 IPTS [Image 5 of 6]

    Leadership Rounds: 60 IPTS

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Corey Simmons, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, treats a simulated patient during Wing Leadership Rounds at David Grant USAF Medical Center on Travis Air Force Base, California, May 20, 2022. The Wing Leadership Rounds program is designed to provide 60th AMW leadership an opportunity to interact with Airmen and receive a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 18:01
    Photo ID: 7225811
    VIRIN: 220520-F-DU706-1152
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.96 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Medical
    A75
    60 DGMC

