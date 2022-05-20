Leadership Rounds: 60 IPTS

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alana Phillips, right, 60th Inpatient Operations Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of labor delivery, explains post delivery procedures to Chief Master Sgt. Keith Scott, 60th Air Mobility Wing command chief, during Wing Leadership Rounds at David Grant USAF Medical Center on Travis Air Force Base, California, May 20, 2022. The Wing Leadership Rounds program is designed to provide 60th AMW leadership an opportunity to interact with Airmen and receive a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

