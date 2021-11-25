Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler Thanksgiving 2021 [Image 7 of 7]

    Keesler Thanksgiving 2021

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Keesler senior leadership serves a Thanksgiving meal to base personnel November 25, 2021 at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. Personnel were invited to attend the meal at the base dining facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 16:32
    Photo ID: 7225513
    VIRIN: 211125-F-XJ860-1007
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 4.31 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler Thanksgiving 2021 [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Eric Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Thanksgiving
    Keesler Air Force Base

