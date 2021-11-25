Keesler senior leadership serves a Thanksgiving meal to base personnel November 25, 2021 at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. Personnel were invited to attend the meal at the base dining facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 16:32
|Photo ID:
|7225510
|VIRIN:
|211125-F-XJ860-1004
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|4.45 MB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Keesler Thanksgiving 2021 [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Eric Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
