Readiness assessment prepares for real-world events

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Peter Jacquart, 81st Security Forces Squadron standardization and evaluations noncommssioned officer in charge, reviews weapons clearing procedures with Keesler personnel during a small scale readiness assessment at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 18, 2022. The assessment allowed Keesler personnel to be evaluated on their basic life saving skills in preparation of real-world events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

