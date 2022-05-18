Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Readiness assessment prepares for real-world events [Image 11 of 11]

    Readiness assessment prepares for real-world events

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Peter Jacquart, 81st Security Forces Squadron standardization and evaluations noncommssioned officer in charge, reviews weapons clearing procedures with Keesler personnel during a small scale readiness assessment at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 18, 2022. The assessment allowed Keesler personnel to be evaluated on their basic life saving skills in preparation of real-world events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 16:36
    Photo ID: 7225506
    VIRIN: 220518-F-BD983-1230
    This work, Readiness assessment prepares for real-world events [Image 11 of 11], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS

    Preparedness"
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    "81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Readiness Assessment Exercise

