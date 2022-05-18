U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Angel Sylva, 81st Security Forces Squadron entry controller, and Andrew Evitts, 81st Contracting Squadron contract specialist, participate in self aid and buddy care assessment during a small scale readiness assessment at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 18, 2022. The assessment allowed Keesler personnel to be evaluated on their basic life saving skills in preparation of real-world events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2022 Date Posted: 05.20.2022 16:36 Photo ID: 7225505 VIRIN: 220518-F-BD983-1208 Resolution: 4932x3394 Size: 1.91 MB Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Readiness assessment prepares for real-world events [Image 11 of 11], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.