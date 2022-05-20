Spc. Daphne Duke, with 8th Military Police Detachment, 91st MP Battalion, reads a children’s book at McEwen Library on May 20 for a special “Storytime with Military Police” event. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 11:53
|Photo ID:
|7224754
|VIRIN:
|220520-A-XX986-003
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|13.28 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Drum MPs celebrate National Police Week with community youths [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Drum MPs celebrate National Police Week with community youths
