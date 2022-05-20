Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum MPs celebrate National Police Week with community youths [Image 3 of 3]

    Fort Drum MPs celebrate National Police Week with community youths

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Spc. Daphne Duke, with 8th Military Police Detachment, 91st MP Battalion, reads a children’s book at McEwen Library on May 20 for a special “Storytime with Military Police” event. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 11:53
    Photo ID: 7224754
    VIRIN: 220520-A-XX986-003
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 13.28 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    This work, Fort Drum MPs celebrate National Police Week with community youths [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    91st Military Police Battalion
    National Police Week
    Robert C. McEwen Library

