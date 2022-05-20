Spc. Daphne Duke and Spc. Landon Porter (in the protective suit) provide a military working dog demonstration to Fort Drum family members May 20 during the Storytime with Military Police” event at the Robert C. McEwen Library. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2022 Date Posted: 05.20.2022 11:52 Photo ID: 7224746 VIRIN: 220520-A-XX986-001 Resolution: 5304x3449 Size: 4.06 MB Location: NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Drum MPs celebrate National Police Week with community youths [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.