    Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years Later [Image 2 of 2]

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2019

    Photo by Glenn Jeffries 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District

    After Hurricane Hugo passed through the Charleston area in 1989, residents woke up to see the Ben Sawyer Bridge tipped off its axis into the AIWW. Mark Nelson and the Charleston District were there to help solve the problem and had the bridge up in just a couple of weeks. Read the story of how it happened.

    Date Taken: 09.12.2019
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 10:42
    Photo ID: 7224593
    VIRIN: 190912-A-QJ069-720
    Resolution: 1828x1205
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years Later [Image 2 of 2], by Glenn Jeffries, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Emergency Management
    Hurricane Hugo

