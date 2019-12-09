Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years Later

After Hurricane Hugo passed through the Charleston area in 1989, residents woke up to see the Ben Sawyer Bridge tipped off its axis into the AIWW. Mark Nelson and the Charleston District were there to help solve the problem and had the bridge up in just a couple of weeks. Read the story of how it happened.

