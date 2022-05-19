Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airborne Water Operation at Lake Garda, May 19, 2022. [Image 5 of 9]

    Airborne Water Operation at Lake Garda, May 19, 2022.

    LAZISE, ITALY

    05.19.2022

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Italian Army paratroopers assigned to 4th Alpini Regiment, Folgore Brigade and U.S. Army Ranger assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 75 Ranger Regiment, conduct a airborne water operation from a Italian Air Force 46^ Aerobrigata Pisa C-27 Spartan into Lake Garda at Pacengo, Lazise, Italy, May 19, 2022. The event highlighted combined NATO airborne operations between the brigade and its host nation allies. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 10:28
    Photo ID: 7224527
    VIRIN: 220519-A-JM436-0251
    Resolution: 3959x2639
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: LAZISE, IT 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airborne Water Operation at Lake Garda, May 19, 2022. [Image 9 of 9], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    WeareNATO
    75Ranger Regiment
    75RangerRegiment

