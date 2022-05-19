Italian Army paratroopers assigned to 4th Alpini Regiment, Folgore Brigade and U.S. Army Ranger assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 75 Ranger Regiment, conduct a airborne water operation from a Italian Air Force 46^ Aerobrigata Pisa C-27 Spartan into Lake Garda at Pacengo, Lazise, Italy, May 19, 2022. The event highlighted combined NATO airborne operations between the brigade and its host nation allies. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2022 Date Posted: 05.20.2022 10:28 Photo ID: 7224516 VIRIN: 220519-A-JM436-0069 Resolution: 6459x4306 Size: 3.58 MB Location: LAZISE, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airborne Water Operation at Lake Garda, May 19, 2022. [Image 9 of 9], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.