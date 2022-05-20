Award Ceremony

U.S. Army paratrooper Capt. Christopher Donaghe, the physician assistant assigned to 2nd Battalion, 503rd Airborne Infantry Regiment, was designated as the U.S. Army Europe and Africa physician assistant of the year 2021 at Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy on May 20, 2022.



(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John Yountz)

Date Taken: 05.20.2022 Date Posted: 05.20.2022 Location: VICENZA, IT