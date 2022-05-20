U.S. Army paratrooper Capt. Christopher Donaghe, the physician assistant assigned to 2nd Battalion, 503rd Airborne Infantry Regiment, was designated as the U.S. Army Europe and Africa physician assistant of the year 2021 at Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy on May 20, 2022.
(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John Yountz)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 09:00
|Photo ID:
|7224221
|VIRIN:
|220520-A-TO756-183
|Resolution:
|4593x3674
|Size:
|10.27 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Award Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SSG John Yountz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
