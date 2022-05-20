Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Award Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    Award Ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Yountz 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratrooper Capt. Christopher Donaghe, the physician assistant assigned to 2nd Battalion, 503rd Airborne Infantry Regiment, was designated as the U.S. Army Europe and Africa physician assistant of the year 2021 at Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy on May 20, 2022.

    (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John Yountz)

