Sky Soldier wins title of “Physician Assistant of the Year” in U.S. Army Europe and Africa

VICENZA, Italy – U.S. Army Capt. Christopher Donaghe is a Physician Assistant assigned to 2nd Battalion, 503rd Airborne Infantry Regiment “The Rock” in the 173rd Airborne Brigade.



He is the Primary Care Manager (PCM) for over 700 assigned paratroopers and is responsible for unit medical readiness to get Sky Soldiers ready to deploy within 18 hours. Over the course of 2021, his dedication to the health of Sky Soldiers and professionalism was proven through many medical contributions.



On May 20, Capt. Donaghe officially received the U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) 2021 Physician Assistant of the Year Award. The Commanding General of Regional Health Command Europe and Command Surgeon of USAREUR-AF, Brig. Gen. Mark Thompson traveled to Vicenza to present Donaghe with his well-deserved award for his selfess care of hundreds of Sky Soldiers.



Donaghe doesn’t confine himself to a clinic, routinely treating patients. He’s deployed four times in support of contingency operations as part of the Northern Africa Response Force (NARF). These included no-notice and short-notice missions to Tunisia, Senegal and Niger, as well as Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella. His detailed contingency planning and communication skills were essential in coordinating the efforts of Joint Force Land Component Command (JFLCC) operations.



While he stays busy enough caring for patients and rapidly deploying around the world, Donaghe still has time to develop others in his field. He personally mentors all the medics in 2-503, three of whom were selected for the Interservice Physician Assistant Program (IPAP) in their first year to apply.



While it’s the obvious priority of any medical professional to care for those that they are assigned to, Donaghe holds personal value in caring for Sky Soldiers.



“It’s a humbling and amazing opportunity to take care of the finest paratroopers in the Army!”



US Army Story by Capt. Robyn Haake

