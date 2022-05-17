Capt. Shelby Tennimon, aide-de-camp to Maj. Gen. Greg Brady, poses on the roof of the Budestag (German Parliament) during a special event on Tuesday evening, May 17, 2022. MG Brady spoke to German parliament members, German Ministry of Defense, and industry leaders about the importance of integrated air and missile defense across the NATO alliance.

