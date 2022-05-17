Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Gen. Brady speaks to German MPs on integrated air & missile defense [Image 5 of 5]

    Maj. Gen. Brady speaks to German MPs on integrated air &amp; missile defense

    BERLIN, GERMANY

    05.17.2022

    Photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    (Left to Right: Command Sgt. Maj. Giancarlo Macri, Maj. Gen. Greg Brady, Maj. Thomas Carnes, Capt. Shelby Tennimon,) The Commanding General of 10th AAMDC, Maj. Gen. Greg Brady, spoke to German parliament members, German Ministry of Defense, and industry leaders about the importance of integrated air and missile defense across the NATO alliance during an event at the Parliament building in Berlin on Tuesday evening, May 17, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 09:01
    Photo ID: 7224229
    VIRIN: 220517-A-KM584-424
    Resolution: 5277x9691
    Size: 20.78 MB
    Location: BERLIN, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Brady speaks to German MPs on integrated air & missile defense [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Robert Fellingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maj. Gen. Brady speaks to German MPs on integrated air &amp; missile defense
    Maj. Gen. Brady speaks to German MPs on integrated air &amp; missile defense
    Maj. Gen. Brady speaks to German MPs on integrated air &amp; missile defense
    Maj. Gen. Brady speaks to German MPs on integrated air &amp; missile defense
    Maj. Gen. Brady speaks to German MPs on integrated air &amp; missile defense

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Allies
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT