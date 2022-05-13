Leading from the Front

220513-N-VR879-1971

VIRGINIA BEACH (May 13, 2022) Lieutenant Commander Jason Kressen (Surface Warfare Officer), middle, who serves as Plans and Tactics Officer (PTO) on the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), discusses the procedures for ships getting under way with Naval Midshipman that are TAD to the Carter Hall, May 13, 2022. Carter Hall is conducting training under normal operations in the Atlantic Ocean (U.S. Navy photo by Religious Program Specialist Second Class Jesse Seward)

Date Taken: 05.13.2022 Date Posted: 05.20.2022 Location: US