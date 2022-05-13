Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leading from the Front [Image 3 of 3]

    Leading from the Front

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Seward 

    USS CARTER HALL (LSD 50)

    220513-N-VR879-1971
    VIRGINIA BEACH (May 13, 2022) Lieutenant Commander Jason Kressen (Surface Warfare Officer), middle, who serves as Plans and Tactics Officer (PTO) on the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), discusses the procedures for ships getting under way with Naval Midshipman that are TAD to the Carter Hall, May 13, 2022. Carter Hall is conducting training under normal operations in the Atlantic Ocean (U.S. Navy photo by Religious Program Specialist Second Class Jesse Seward)

