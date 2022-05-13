220513-N-VR879-1957

VIRGINIA BEACH (May 13, 2022) Sailors, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), man the lines during Sea and Anchor as the Carter hall prepares to get underway for training and certification operations, May 13, 2022. Carter Hall is conducting training under normal operations in the Atlantic Ocean (U.S. Navy photo by Religious Program Specialist Second Class Jesse Seward)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2022 Date Posted: 05.20.2022 07:04 Photo ID: 7224103 VIRIN: 220513-N-VR879-1957 Resolution: 6000x3376 Size: 13.52 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Man the Lines [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jesse Seward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.