Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ronald Reagan Departs CFAY [Image 5 of 5]

    Ronald Reagan Departs CFAY

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.25.2014

    Photo by Seaman Darren Cordoviz 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 20, 2022) The U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) departs Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) for a regularly scheduled deployment, May 20, 2022. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Darren Cordoviz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2014
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 02:24
    Photo ID: 7223850
    VIRIN: 220520-N-RG232-1099
    Resolution: 3087x2055
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ronald Reagan Departs CFAY [Image 5 of 5], by SN Darren Cordoviz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ronald Reagan Departs CFAY
    Ronald Reagan Departs CFAY
    Ronald Reagan Departs CFAY
    Ronald Reagan Departs CFAY
    Ronald Reagan Departs CFAY

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    CNFJ
    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    CNRJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT