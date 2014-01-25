Ronald Reagan Departs CFAY

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 20, 2022) The U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) departs Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) for a regularly scheduled deployment, May 20, 2022. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Darren Cordoviz)

Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP