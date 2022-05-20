Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Docks at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Tripoli Docks at MCAS Iwakuni

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Isaac Orozco 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    The amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) prepares to dock at the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, harbor May 20, 2022. Due to its geographic location and collocated airfield and harbor, MCAS Iwakuni is uniquely postured to provide advanced naval integration in support of regional security. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U. S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isaac Orozco)

    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni
    harbor
    Navy
    USS Tripoli

