The amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) prepares to dock at the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, harbor May 20, 2022. Due to its geographic location and collocated airfield and harbor, MCAS Iwakuni is uniquely postured to provide advanced naval integration in support of regional security. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U. S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isaac Orozco)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2022 Date Posted: 05.20.2022 02:35 Photo ID: 7223837 VIRIN: 220520-M-PW644-1069 Resolution: 6395x4263 Size: 1.1 MB Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 9 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli Docks at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Isaac Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.