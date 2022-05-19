Date Taken: 05.19.2022 Date Posted: 05.20.2022 00:36 Photo ID: 7223779 VIRIN: 220519-D-VN697-292 Resolution: 3377x2014 Size: 858.44 KB Location: TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Sgt. Maj. of the Army, Michael C. Grinston visits Tripler, May 2022 [Image 2 of 2], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.