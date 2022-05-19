Sgt. Maj. of the Army, Michael C. Grinston, (left) Spc. Chloe Conlon, Dental Health Command – Pacific, and Pfc. Veronica Myles, DHC-P, share stories during lunch at the Tripler Army Medical Center mess hall, May 19, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 00:36
|Photo ID:
|7223779
|VIRIN:
|220519-D-VN697-292
|Resolution:
|3377x2014
|Size:
|858.44 KB
|Location:
|TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. Maj. of the Army, Michael C. Grinston visits Tripler, May 2022 [Image 2 of 2], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT