Sgt. Maj. of the Army, Michael C. Grinston, (right) and Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony K. Forker Jr., senior enlisted advisor, Tripler Army Medical Center, make their way through the mess hall line at TAMC, May 19, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 00:36
|Photo ID:
|7223778
|VIRIN:
|220519-D-VN697-152
|Resolution:
|5271x3502
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. Maj. of the Army, Michael C. Grinston visits Tripler, May 2022 [Image 2 of 2], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT