Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sgt. Maj. of the Army, Michael C. Grinston visits Tripler, May 2022 [Image 1 of 2]

    Sgt. Maj. of the Army, Michael C. Grinston visits Tripler, May 2022

    TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Photo by Claudia LaMantia 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Sgt. Maj. of the Army, Michael C. Grinston, (right) and Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony K. Forker Jr., senior enlisted advisor, Tripler Army Medical Center, make their way through the mess hall line at TAMC, May 19, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 00:36
    Photo ID: 7223778
    VIRIN: 220519-D-VN697-152
    Resolution: 5271x3502
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Maj. of the Army, Michael C. Grinston visits Tripler, May 2022 [Image 2 of 2], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sgt. Maj. of the Army, Michael C. Grinston visits Tripler, May 2022
    Sgt. Maj. of the Army, Michael C. Grinston visits Tripler, May 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sgt. Maj. of the Army
    Regional Health Command – Pacific
    Dental Health Command - Pacific
    Triple Army Medical Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT