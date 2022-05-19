ST. LOUIS (May 19, 2022) Senior Chief Navy Counselor Ryan Vinnedge, an assistant chief recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America, has his senior chief collar devices placed on him by his children and junior Sailors during a pinning ceremony, May 19, 2022. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2022 Date Posted: 05.19.2022 23:47 Photo ID: 7223776 VIRIN: 220519-N-JH293-1033 Resolution: 4772x3409 Size: 1.83 MB Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NTAG Mid America Pins New Senior Chiefs [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.