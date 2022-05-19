NTAG Mid America Pins New Senior Chiefs

ST. LOUIS (May 19, 2022) Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Danielle Nelms, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America, has her senior chief cover placed on her head during a pinning ceremony, May 19, 2022. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 23:47
|Photo ID:
|7223774
|VIRIN:
|220519-N-JH293-1010
|Resolution:
|3832x2737
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|ST. LOUIS, MO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
