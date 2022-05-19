Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG Mid America Pins New Senior Chiefs [Image 1 of 4]

    NTAG Mid America Pins New Senior Chiefs

    ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid America

    ST. LOUIS (May 19, 2022) Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Danielle Nelms, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America, has her senior chief cover placed on her head during a pinning ceremony, May 19, 2022. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

    TAGS

    pinning
    frocking
    Navy
    recruiting
    senior chief
    NTAG

