Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro Visits Naval Station Mayport

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (May 19, 2022) Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro poses for a photo with the crew of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) during a base visit at Naval Station Mayport, May 19, 2022. Del Toro toured the Littoral Combat Ship Training Facility and Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Little Rock (LCS 9) during his visit to Naval Station Mayport. During his two-day trip to the Southeast region, Del Toro also visited USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) and U.S. Southern Command, where he met with Sailors, Marines and leadership. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

