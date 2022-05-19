Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro Visits Naval Station Mayport [Image 2 of 5]

    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro Visits Naval Station Mayport

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Juel Foster 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (May 19, 2022) Sideboys render honors as Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro proceeds to the quarterdeck of the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Little Rock (LCS 9) during a base visit at Naval Station Mayport, May 19, 2022. Del Toro toured the Littoral Combat Ship Training Facility and Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Little Rock (LCS 9) during his visit to Naval Station Mayport. During his two-day trip to the Southeast region, Del Toro also visited USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) and U.S. Southern Command, where he met with Sailors, Marines and leadership. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 23:17
    Photo ID: 7223762
    VIRIN: 220519-N-YD864-1058
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    This work, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro Visits Naval Station Mayport [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    secnav
    ddg 68
    NAVSTA mayport
    lc9
    lcs training facility

