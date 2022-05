U.S. Southern Command Director of J7/9 Exercises and Coalition Affairs Directorate, Kevin J. Bostick, briefs distinguished visitors on the overview of training events carried out during Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022 in Belize City, Belize, on May 19, 2022. Photo: Corporal Mitchell Paquette, 12 Wing Imaging Services

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2022 Date Posted: 05.19.2022 20:45 Photo ID: 7223674 VIRIN: 220519-O-DO465-1017 Resolution: 5395x3035 Size: 2.72 MB Location: BELIZE CITY, BZ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022 - Distinguished Visitors Briefing [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Alevtina Ostanin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.