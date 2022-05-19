Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022 - Distinguished Visitors Briefing [Image 9 of 17]

    Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022 - Distinguished Visitors Briefing

    BELIZE CITY, BELIZE

    05.19.2022

    Photo by Canadian Forces Cpl Alevtina Ostanin 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Southern Command Director of J7/9 Exercises and Coalition Affairs Directorate, Kevin J. Bostick, briefs distinguished visitors on the overview of training events carried out during Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022 in Belize City, Belize, on May 19, 2022.  Photo: Corporal Mitchell Paquette, 12 Wing Imaging Services

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022
    Photo ID: 7223674
    VIRIN: 220519-O-DO465-1017
    Resolution: 5395x3035
    Location: BELIZE CITY, BZ 
    This work, Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022 - Distinguished Visitors Briefing [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Alevtina Ostanin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CAF as part of International Operations
    #TRADEWINDS22
    CAF Personnel at work
    Le personnel des FAC au travail
    Les FAC dans le cadre des opérations internationales

