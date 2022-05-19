Distinguished visitors from participating nations receive briefings on the overview of training events carried out during Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022 in Belize City, Belize, on May 19, 2022. Photo: Corporal Mitchell Paquette, 12 Wing Imaging Services
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 20:45
|Photo ID:
|7223672
|VIRIN:
|220519-O-DO465-1015
|Resolution:
|5410x3607
|Size:
|2.81 MB
|Location:
|BELIZE CITY, BZ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022 - Distinguished Visitors Briefing [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Alevtina Ostanin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
