Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 Best Combat Camera Competition [Image 4 of 5]

    2022 Best Combat Camera Competition

    FORT A.P. HILL, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Photo by Sgt. HENRY VILLARAMA 

    55th Signal Company (Combat Camera)   

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Corban Lundborg and Senior Airman Joseph LeVeille, assigned to 4th Combat Camera Squadron, 315th Airlift Wing, participate in soldier skill lanes while competing in the 2022 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort A.P Hill, Virginia, May 19, 2022. The annual multi-day competition tests the physical, tactical and technical proficiency of visual information and public affairs specialists across the DOD and participating international competitors. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Henry Villarama)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 17:44
    Photo ID: 7223197
    VIRIN: 220519-A-AR102-2224
    Resolution: 4010x2668
    Size: 5.98 MB
    Location: FORT A.P. HILL, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Best Combat Camera Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SGT HENRY VILLARAMA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2022 Best Combat Camera Competition
    2022 Best Combat Camera Competition
    2022 Best Combat Camera Competition
    2022 Best Combat Camera Competition
    2022 Best Combat Camera Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combat Camera
    COMCAM
    Visual Information Specialist
    Best Combat Camera Competition
    BestCOMCAM
    Public Affairs Mass Communication Specialist

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT