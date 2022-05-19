U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Corban Lundborg and Senior Airman Joseph LeVeille, assigned to 4th Combat Camera Squadron, 315th Airlift Wing, participate in soldier skill lanes while competing in the 2022 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort A.P Hill, Virginia, May 19, 2022. The annual multi-day competition tests the physical, tactical and technical proficiency of visual information and public affairs specialists across the DOD and participating international competitors. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Henry Villarama)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2022 Date Posted: 05.19.2022 17:44 Photo ID: 7223197 VIRIN: 220519-A-AR102-2224 Resolution: 4010x2668 Size: 5.98 MB Location: FORT A.P. HILL, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Best Combat Camera Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SGT HENRY VILLARAMA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.