2022 Best Combat Camera Competition

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Corban Lundborg assigned to 4th Combat Camera Squadron, 315th Airlift Wing, documents his teammate while competing in the 2022 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort A.P Hill, Virginia, May 19, 2022. The annual multi-day competition tests the physical, tactical and technical proficiency of visual information and public affairs specialists across the DOD and participating international competitors. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Henry Villarama)

