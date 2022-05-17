Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd CAB Hosts Career Panel [Image 3 of 3]

    3rd CAB Hosts Career Panel

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Photo by Spc. Caitlin Wilkins 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers from 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, talk to high school students during a career panel at Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, GA, May 17, 2022. Soldiers from a variety of ranks and military occupation specialties sat on the panel and answered students' questions about the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Caitlin Wilkins)

