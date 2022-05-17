Soldiers from 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, talk to high school students during a career panel at Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, GA, May 17, 2022. Soldiers from a variety of ranks and military occupation specialties sat on the panel and answered students' questions about the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Caitlin Wilkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2022 Date Posted: 05.19.2022 14:49 Photo ID: 7222541 VIRIN: 220517-A-HE018-1001 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.07 MB Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd CAB Hosts Career Panel [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.