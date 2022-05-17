3rd CAB Hosts Career Panel

Soldiers from 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, talk to high school students during a career panel at Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah, GA, May 17, 2022. Soldiers from a variety of ranks and military occupation specialties sat on the panel and answered students' questions about the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Caitlin Wilkins)
|05.17.2022
|05.19.2022 14:49
|7222541
|220517-A-HE018-1001
|5472x3648
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|0
|0
